The carcass of the three-year-old tigress, cut into four pieces, was found in compartment number 74 in Jhanjhariya in Tumsar forest range on Monday

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly causing the death of a tigress in eastern Maharashtra's Bhandara district, the forest officials said, reported the PTI.

As per the preliminary probe, the accused had laid electrified wire to kill a wild boar, but the tigress came in contact with it and was electrocuted.

According to the PTI, the carcass of the three-year-old tigress, cut into four pieces, was found in compartment number 74 in Jhanjhariya in Tumsar forest range on Monday. It had burn marks too.

The authorities took help of sniffer dogs from Pench Tiger Reserve (Nagpur) and Gondia Forest department to find the culprits.

Raju Piratram Warkade, resident of Pachara village whose field is near the spot where the carcass was found, was questioned as a sniffer dog led police directly to his house, said a forest official.

The big knife used to chop the carcass into pieces was found.Warkade then spilled the names of Rajendra Mahadeo Kunjam and Durgesh Ratiram Lasunte, both residents of Navegaon in Tumsar tehsil. All three were arrested, the official said.

The accused had laid a live wire to poach a wild boar on January 2 but it caused the death of the tigress, officials said.

A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and further probe was underway.

20 dogs dead, 11 injured after being thrown from bridge in Telangana, probe underway

Meanwhile, as many as 20 dogs died and 11 were injured after allegedly being thrown from a bridge by unidentified persons in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

Volunteers from an animal welfare organisation lodged a complaint, stating that the dogs were dumped from a bridge near Eddumailaram village. The incident was reported on January 4.

A police official at Indrakaran police station said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation is underway.

Police are also probing whether the dogs were killed elsewhere and later dumped from the bridge.

A post-mortem was conducted on the 20 dead dogs, and samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to determine if the animals were poisoned, police added.

The police further stated that out of the 31 dogs, 20 were found dead, while 11 injured dogs were handed over to the organisation and shifted to a shelter in Nagole.

