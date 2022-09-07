Maharashtra: Farmer kills self in Nagpur district

The 26-year-old cultivator went to the farm on Sunday, but did not return home

A farmer allegedly killed himself in a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Vishal Lakhan Bujwad hanged himself from a tree using a nylon wire in his farm at Ghogra village under the Jalalkheda police station area, they said.

The 26-year-old cultivator went to the farm on Sunday, but did not return home.

As the cultivator was not responding to phone calls, his family members went to the farm, where they found him hanging from the tree, the police said.

However, the reason behind his extreme step was not yet known, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Jalalkheda police.

