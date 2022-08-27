Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Farmer wife commit suicide over loan repayment in Jalna

Maharashtra: Farmer, wife commit suicide over loan repayment in Jalna

Updated on: 27 August,2022 09:14 PM IST  |  Jalna
PTI |

Top

Sanjay Dhebe (45) and Sangeeta Dhebe (42) hanged themselves in their homes in Wadikalya in Ambad tehsil in the morning

Maharashtra: Farmer, wife commit suicide over loan repayment in Jalna

Representative Image


A farmer and his wife allegedly committed suicide in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday over debt repayment distress, a police official said.


Sanjay Dhebe (45) and Sangeeta Dhebe (42) hanged themselves in their homes in Wadikalya in Ambad tehsil in the morning, the Gondi police station official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Four held from UP for cheating people with fake gold in Palghar


Sources close to the couple said the deceased had taken loans from private firms to buy a tractor and were distressed at not being able to make payments in time.

A case has been registered and further probe into the twin suicides was underway, the Gondi police station official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK