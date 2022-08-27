Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Four held from UP for cheating people with fake gold in Palghar

Maharashtra: Four held from UP for cheating people with fake gold in Palghar

Updated on: 27 August,2022 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The accused had taken Rs 12 lakh from one victim and given him 5 kilograms of this fake gold that turned out to be metal coated with yellow paint

Maharashtra: Four held from UP for cheating people with fake gold in Palghar

Representative Image


Four persons were arrested for allegedly cheating people in Maharashtra's Palghar district by giving them "gold coins" that they claimed were part of dug up treasure, a police official said on Saturday.


They had taken Rs 12 lakh from one victim and given him 5 kilograms of this fake gold that turned out to be metal coated with yellow paint, Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Suspected cattle smugglers try to run over forest guards chasing them in Palghar; 6 held


"After the victim filed a complaint with Valiv police station on July 25, a probe zeroed in on four persons and arrested them from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. We have seized 5 kilograms of yellowish leaves, pearls from them," he said.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Dharma Rai (19), Sanju Valia Rai (27), Shivram Hiralal Mali (57) and Meena Ramlal Solanki (45), the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra palghar news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK