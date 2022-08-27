Maharashtra: Suspected cattle smugglers try to run over forest guards chasing them in Palghar; 6 held

While the checking was underway, the officials spotted a pick-up van speeding away. They suspected something amiss and began chasing it. During the chase, the van driver dashed his vehicle twice against the official jeep of the forest department in a bid to cause it to topple, the police said.

Representational Pic

Maharashtra's Palghar Police arrested six suspected cattle smugglers for allegedly trying to run over forest department personnel chasing them in a vehicle, police said, according to the PTI. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday when forest guards were checking vehicles at Khandeshwari Naka at Wada in the Palghar district, a senior police officer told PTI on Friday.

While the checking was underway, they spotted a pick-up van speeding away. They suspected something amiss and began chasing it. During the chase, the van driver dashed his vehicle twice against the official jeep of the forest department in a bid to cause it to topple, he said.

Also Read: Pune's Yerwada Central Prison inmates prepare eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh

After some distance, the forest personnel with the help of police overpowered the six men in the van. Two vehicles of the forest department were damaged, the police officer said.

Forest officials found five buffaloes and a cow being transported in the van and their condition was bad.

The accused were booked on the charges of attempt to murder, preventing a government servant from discharging his duty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the officer said.

(with PTI inputs)

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal