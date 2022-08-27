Maharashtra: Pune's Yerwada Central Prison inmates prepare eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh

According to authorities, this is the first time that inmates of this central prison have prepared these idols which are kept for sale at the jail industry retail shop.

Yerwada Jail. File Pic

Inmates of the Pune's Yerwada Central Prison have carved out beautiful and eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh which are attracting a large number of people to purchase them ahead of the Ganeshotsav, as per the PTI.

According to authorities, this is the first time that inmates of this central prison have prepared these idols which are kept for sale at the jail industry retail shop. Products such as wooden furniture, carpets, linens, chappals, artefacts and clothing, made by the prisoners are displayed at the jail industry retail shop, according to the PTI.

"Every year, Lord Ganesh idols are made by the inmates at the Nashik Central Prison. This is the first time that the Yerwada Central Jail has started this project and roped in two inmate artists from the Nashik prison. They trained 15 inmates from the Yerawada jail on idol making," Rani Bhosale, Superintendent, Yerwada Central Prison told the PTI.

She said these idols are made out of 'shadu' or clay considering the eco-friendly aspect of the ten-day festival.

Bhosale said the jail industry retail shop has been in the service for the last several years.

Products made by the inmates are in good demand and people usually come to the shop and buy these things. We thought of idol-making this year. I am happy that the inmates learned the art in a short time and crafted over 250 beautiful idols of Lord Ganesh," said Bhosale.

The idols are available from Rs 400 to Rs 15,000, the jail authorities said.

