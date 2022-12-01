×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra FIR against former principal for embezzlement of scholarship funds

Maharashtra: FIR against former principal for embezzlement of scholarship funds

Updated on: 01 December,2022 08:38 AM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

The president of an education society which runs the college is the complainant in the case

Maharashtra: FIR against former principal for embezzlement of scholarship funds

Representative Image


A first information report has been registered against a former principal of a college in Maharashtra's Latur city for alleged embezzlement of scholarship funds.


The case was registered following a court order, police said on Wednesday.



The president of an education society which runs the college is the complainant in the case.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Illicit liquor vend busted in Latur district

Audit of the college's accounts revealed that Rs 1 crore received from the Social Welfare Department towards scholarship and kept with a nationalized bank as Fixed Deposits during 2019-20 were transferred to a co-operative bank without the society's permission.

The accused was asked to submit FD receipts but he did not provide them, the complaint alleged.

Further probe is on and no arrest has been made, police said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra news latur mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK