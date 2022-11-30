Maharashtra: Illicit liquor vend busted in Latur district

×
Updated on: 30 November,2022 08:39 AM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Representative Image


An illicit liquor vend was busted in Nilanga taluka of Latur district in Maharashtra and materials including 950 litres of liquid worth Rs 46,000 were destroyed, police said on Tuesday.


The vend was raided on Tuesday evening, he added.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Man held for stealing mobile tower batteries and burglary


A case has been registered against two persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra latur news mumbai mumbai news

