×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
Mumbai: One arrested for cheating actor Annu Kapoor in online fraud
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Man held for stealing mobile tower batteries and burglary

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing mobile tower batteries and burglary

Updated on: 23 November,2022 06:04 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

Police nabbed the accused on Monday in Udgir. His interrogation revealed he was involved in stealing silver utensils and mobile tower batteries

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing mobile tower batteries and burglary

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 25-year-old man has been arrested on charges of stealing mobile tower batteries and burglary in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Wednesday.


Police nabbed the accused on Monday in Udgir. His interrogation revealed he was involved in stealing silver utensils and mobile tower batteries, an official said.



Also Read: Satyendar Jain urges court to restrain media from running jail footage


The batteries worth Rs 2.10 lakh were seized from the accused, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Is it sweater season in Mumbai already?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news latur maharashtra Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK