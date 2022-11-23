Maharashtra: Man held for stealing mobile tower batteries and burglary

Police nabbed the accused on Monday in Udgir. His interrogation revealed he was involved in stealing silver utensils and mobile tower batteries

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on charges of stealing mobile tower batteries and burglary in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Wednesday.

Police nabbed the accused on Monday in Udgir. His interrogation revealed he was involved in stealing silver utensils and mobile tower batteries, an official said.

The batteries worth Rs 2.10 lakh were seized from the accused, he said.

