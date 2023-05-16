Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home Department portfolio had ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: FIR against four in Trimbakeshwar temple entry row; government forms SIT x 00:00

An FIR was registered against four persons on the charge of defiling a place of worship after a group of people from a different religion allegedly tried to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik in Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home Department portfolio had ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, according to the PTI.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Trimbakeshwar police station under sections 295 (Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment with life or other imprisonments) of the Indian Penal Code, an official told the PTI.

He said the case was registered based on a complaint.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra home department should investigate whether recent incidents of violence follow any pattern or happened out of misunderstanding, state Nationalist Congress Party chief Jayant Patil said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Maharashtra home department should probe if violence is deliberate: NCP

Speaking about the incident, the official said the members of the group that had arrived at the entrance of the temple included local people. Prima facie, they had requested the temple authorities to allow them to perform a ritual (showing fragrance smoke to the deity) at the entrance steps as per the tradition of several decades. As their request was denied, the group returned from the place, the official said, adding that the investigation is on.

Security guards at the Trimbakeshwar temple had thwarted the group's attempt on Saturday night, a temple trust official said on Monday.

As per the temple management, only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple - one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The temple trust had submitted a complaint to the police.

The office of Fadnavis in a statement said an officer of the additional director general (ADG) rank will head the SIT. The SIT will not only conduct a probe into this incident but will also investigate a similar incident which took place last year at the same temple. A group representing certain community had entered the temple, Fadnavis had said in the statement, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)