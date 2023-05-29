Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at paper-cupboard godown in Pune

"Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire," informed officials

A massive fire broke out at a paper-cupboard godown in Pune's Golmarket, in the early hours of the morning, informed officials on Monday.

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported so far.

"Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire," informed officials.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 25, a fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune city in Maharashtra.

"Massive fire breaks out at a furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune City at around 4 am," an official of the Pune fire department said.

Upon receiving the information, eighteen fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

