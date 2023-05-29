Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Gujarat's kheda

Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Gujarat's kheda

Updated on: 29 May,2023 09:03 AM IST  |  Gujarat
ANI |

No casualties or injuries were reported so far, they said

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Goblej village in Gujarat's Kheda district, officials said on Monday.


No casualties or injuries were reported so far, they said.


Upon receiving the information, eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.


"A massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Goblej village of Kheda district. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties reported," officials said.

The immediate cause of the fire couldn't be ascertained immediately.

More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

