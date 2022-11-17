Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Pune apartment, 2 persons rescued

One of the students suffered a minor burn injury, he said, adding that the wooden furniture in the house was gutted in the blaze

A fire broke out in an apartment in a three-storey building in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday and two students trapped there were rescued, a fire brigade official said.

One of the students suffered a minor burn injury, he said, adding that the wooden furniture in the house was gutted in the blaze.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am in the apartment located on the second floor of Prabha Cooperative Housing Society building in Kothrud area, he said.

When the fire personnel reached the spot, they were informed that two students residing in the apartment were trapped inside, the official said.

"The personnel then entered the flat wearing the breathing apparatus and safely evacuated both the occupants - a man and a woman," he said.

The fire was doused within 10 minutes, the official said.

"The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately," he added.

