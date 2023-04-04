Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Fire erupts on ST bus in Nagpur passengers escape unhurt

Maharashtra: Fire erupts on ST bus in Nagpur, passengers escape unhurt

Updated on: 04 April,2023 01:55 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at Kondhali, around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning hours when the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) 'Shivshahi' bus was on its way to Amravati, an official said

Maharashtra: Fire erupts on ST bus in Nagpur, passengers escape unhurt

Representative image. Pic/Istock


At least 16 passengers had a narrow escape when a fire erupted in an air-conditioned state transport in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.


The incident took place at Kondhali, around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning hours when the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) 'Shivshahi' bus was on its way to Amravati, an official said.



There were 16 passengers onboard when the blaze suddenly erupted on the bus, he said.


Also Read: Man arrested for raping two minor girls in Nagpur

The bus was immediately stopped and the passengers safely alighted the vehicle, which was gutted in the fire, the official said.

Police suspect the blaze might have occurred due to short circuit, he said, adding that a probe has been initiated into the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news nagpur maharashtra national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK