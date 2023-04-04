Maharashtra: Fire erupts on ST bus in Nagpur, passengers escape unhurt

The incident took place at Kondhali, around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning hours when the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) 'Shivshahi' bus was on its way to Amravati, an official said

At least 16 passengers had a narrow escape when a fire erupted in an air-conditioned state transport in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Kondhali, around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning hours when the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) 'Shivshahi' bus was on its way to Amravati, an official said.

There were 16 passengers onboard when the blaze suddenly erupted on the bus, he said.

The bus was immediately stopped and the passengers safely alighted the vehicle, which was gutted in the fire, the official said.

Police suspect the blaze might have occurred due to short circuit, he said, adding that a probe has been initiated into the incident.

