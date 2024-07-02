Maharashtra: Five from Telangana killed as speeding car falls into drainage pit in Pune

The incident occurred near Dalaj village under the limits of Bhigwan police station

At least five persons from Telangana were reportedly killed and another injured on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a roadside drainage pit along the Pune-Solapur Highway in Pune district in Maharashtra, the police said, reported the PTI.

According the PTI, the incident occurred near Dalaj village under the limits of Bhigwan police station.

According to police, six persons- all in their late 20s- were travelling in the car from Mumbai to Telangana when the incident occurred around 3:30 pm.

"After an outing in Mumbai, the six persons were returning to their home state in the car. Prima facie, the driver lost control at the wheel due to slippery road amid heavy rain, causing the speeding car to veer off and land in a drainage pit," an official said, as per the PTI.

He said five of the six occupants of the car died on the spot, while another individual was injured and rushed to the hospital.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Father of juvenile involved in Porsche crash arrested in cheating case

Meanwhile, in an another incident, Vishal Agarwal, father of the 17-year-old involved in the Porsche crash incident in Kalyani Nagar here, has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in the district in a case of cheating related to one of his real estate projects, reported the PTI.

Pune police took his custody from the jail where he was lodged in judicial custody, and produced him before a court which remanded him in fresh police custody for two days, said an official.

Vishal Adsul, chairman of Nancy Brahma Residency, a project constructed by Agarwal's firm in Bavdhan area near here, had filed a complaint against him and four others earlier this year, as per the PTI.

A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and provisions of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act.

The construction firm allegedly did not provide enough open space to the project and gave only one open space to three buildings by altering the plans, and also did not take the housing society's permission while constructing two 11-storied building on its land, a police official said.

Earlier in the day, a court in Pune granted bail to Vishal Agarwal and his father Surendra Agarwal in a case where they are accused of kidnapping and wrongfully confining their family driver after the fatal accident of May 19.

The two are accused of trying to put pressure on the driver to take responsibility for the accident in which two persons were killed, and thus shield Vishal Agarwal's son who was allegedly driving the Porsche when it hit the victims' motorbike.

