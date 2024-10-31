After the victim approached police, one person was initially apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and his interrogation led to the arrest of four others, an official said

Five people have been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The victim has told police the crime occurred after she left her house on Tuesday following a quarrel with her parents, the official said.

"As per the complainant, two youths gave her a lift on their two-wheeler. They took her to a secluded place, plied her with liquor and raped her. Three more persons were also involved in the gangrape," he said, according to the PTI.

After the victim approached police on Wednesday morning, a case was registered and one person was initially apprehended with the help of CCTV footage.

"His interrogation led to the arrest of four others within two hours. Further probe is underway," the official informed.

Three arrested, two detained over gang rape of girl in Bhubaneswar

In an another incident in Odisha, two men and a teenage girl were arrested in connection with the gangrape of another girl in Bhubaneswar, police said on Thursday, as per the PTI.

Two other persons, aged 21 and 23 years, have also been detained and they are being interrogated, a police officer said, adding that the arrested men are both aged 19 years.

The girl was allegedly gangraped in a hotel in the Odisha capital on October 16.

A case was registered with Nayapalli police station on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor, Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said, reported the PTI.

The arrested girl was a common friend of both the victim and the accused and had allegedly introduced the survivor to the accused, he said.

"The accused had allegedly spiked the victim's soft drink with some intoxicant and gangraped her," he said.

The accused had also videotaped the incident and tried to extort the victim and her mother, the officer said.

"We will seize the device used in videographing the incident and will take further action accordingly," he added.

An officer of Nayapalli police station said the accused girl had introduced the victim to one of the accused, who had become close to her.

On October 16, the accused had allegedly taken the victim to a park, where he spiked her soft drink with some intoxicant and then took her to a hotel, where he and three other accused took turns to rape her, the officer said.

The accused had demanded Rs 12,000 from the victim and Rs 50,000 from her mother, threatening to upload the video on social media, the officer added.

(with PTI inputs)