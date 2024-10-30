Balasore, Oct 30 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Balasore district for raping a girl.

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Odisha: Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping teen x 00:00

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Balasore district for raping a girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened in the Khaira area in October last year when the 13-year-old girl was alone in her home. Her mother along with her two siblings had gone out to collect firewood, according to the prosecution.

After returning home, the mother learned about the incident and lodged a police complaint, following which the man was arrested, Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said.

The special POCSO court of Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar sentenced the man to 10 years in jail after convicting him under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever