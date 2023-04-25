The couples entered wedlock on April 22 at Hasegaon village where a social worker started a centre called 'Happy Indian Village' under a project named 'Sevalay' to take care of one child infected by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which causes AIDS

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Five HIV-positive couples tie the nuptial knot x 00:00

Five HIV-positive couples have tied the nuptial knot at a centre in Maharashtra's Latur district where they grew up after they were either abandoned or lost their parents to the infection.

The couples entered wedlock on April 22 at Hasegaon village in Latur where a social worker started a centre called 'Happy Indian Village' under a project named 'Sevalay' to take care of one child infected by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which causes AIDS.

Over the years, the facility provided healthcare, education and shelter to many such children. Today, it has nearly 50 HIV-positive children, said founder Ravi Bapatale.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm in Vidarbha today

A total of 23 HIV-positive couples associated with the centre have so far married. Seven married HIV-positive couples now live at 'Happy Indian Village' and they have HIV-negative children, he said.

Bapatale said he faced a lot of resistance when he started the facility. I'm happy that we have been able to take care of many HIV-positive children over the years, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever