Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm in Vidarbha today

Updated on: 25 April,2023 01:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

weather update in Yavatmal

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur on Tuesday, April 25, in its "District Forecast and Warnings" stated that Yavatmal, Gadchiroli and Washim districts in Maharashtra is likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning and the possibility of gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph).


The release also mentioned hail very likely at isolated places over Yavatmal.



As precautions advise, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur has asked people to stay away from weak walls and structures and take shelter in pukka shelters. They have also asked people in affected areas to remain indoors.

"Thunderstorm with lightning,  light to moderate rain, gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to occur at isolated places over Yavatmal, Gadchiroli and Washim districts of Vidarbha," said the press statement.

The statement further added, "Light to moderate rainfall very likely at isolated places over Chandrapur district."

