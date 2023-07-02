Breaking News
Maharashtra: Five injured as car falls off bridge, lands on railway tracks in Nagpur

Updated on: 02 July,2023 09:11 PM IST  |  Nagpur
The incident took place in Bamani village on the Nagpur-Chandrapur route in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday

Maharashtra: Five injured as car falls off bridge, lands on railway tracks in Nagpur

Representational Pic

Five people were seriously injured after their car fell off a bridge and landed on the railway tracks in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said, according to the PTI.


The incident took place in Bamani village on the Nagpur-Chandrapur route, he said.


"Car driver Yusuf Minaj (30), a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana, may have dozed off. He lost control of the car, which hit the safety barrier, keeled over and landed on the railway tracks below," the official told the PTI on Sunday.


"Minaj is critical, while the other four occupants of the car are seriously injured. Further probe into the incident is underway," the Butibori police station official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai on Sunday, as many as two persons were killed when two buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) collided and then one of them hit an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai on Sunday, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place at 1.45 am on a slippery road near Aarey flyover on the Western Express Highway, they said.

Mumbai has been receiving rains since the past one week, making roads slippery.

An official from Vanrai police station said both the BEST buses were heading to Ghatkopar depot from Poisar depot when the driver of the vehicle moving ahead applied brakes.

The driver of the bus behind also applied brakes, but as the road was slippery due to rains, it skidded and collided with the bus in front and thereafter with an auto-rickshaw, the official said.

Two passengers in the auto-rickshaw were severely injured, he said.

The police shifted the two passengers, Johny Sankharam (42) and Sujata Panchaki (38), to different hospitals where they were declared dead, the official said.

The auto-rickshaw driver also received a minor injury on his left cheek, he said.

"On the basis of primary information, we have arrested the driver of the bus (which was in front) and booked him under Indian Penal Code section 304-A (causing death by negligence). The incident happened due to the slippery road. We are doing further investigation into it," the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

