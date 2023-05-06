Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Five killed as speeding truck collides with car in Sangli

Maharashtra: Five killed as speeding truck collides with car in Sangli

Updated on: 06 May,2023 02:54 PM IST  |  Sangli
PTI |

Top

The accident took place near Jath town on Vijapur-Guhagar road around 11 pm on Friday

Maharashtra: Five killed as speeding truck collides with car in Sangli

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Five killed as speeding truck collides with car in Sangli
x
00:00

Four members of a family and a driver were killed when a speeding truck collided with their car in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Saturday.


The accident took place near Jath town on Vijapur-Guhagar road around 11 pm on Friday, an official said.



"The family was traveling from Vijapur to Jath. When the car reached Amrutwadi Phata, a speeding truck laden with soil, collided with their vehicle," the official said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Man with criminal record killed using 'sharp weapons'

The victims, who were from Jath town, were on a pilgrimage, he said.

Mayuri Sawant (38), her eight-year-old son Shlok, father Namdev (65) and mother Padmini (60) and the driver, Datta Chavan (40) were killed on the spot, the official said.

The truck driver fled the scene following the incident, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra sangli india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK