Atleast five persons were killed and three injured as an SUV collided with a motorcycle near Dindori in Nashik district of Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Five killed, three injured as SUV hits motorbike in Nashik x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Five persons were reportedly killed and three injured in an accident in Nashik An SUV collided with a motorcycle near Dindori in Nashik The incident took place at around 2 pm at Chinchbari on Dindori-Nashik road

As many as five persons were reportedly killed and three injured as an SUV collided with a motorcycle near Dindori in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday afternoon, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at around 2 pm at Chinchbari on Dindori-Nashik road when the SUV was coming towards Maharashtra's Nashik from the pilgrimage town of Wani, said an official, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the speeding SUV lost control of the steering wheel and rammed into the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and also hit a roadside tree, he said.

The SUV driver was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle, the official added.

Anil Bodke and his son Rahul who were riding the motorcycle died on the spot. The two were residents of Niphad in the district, the news agency reported on Friday.

Of the passengers in the SUV, Mukesh Kumar Yadav (25), Aman Ramkesh Yadav (18) and Kusumdevi Ramkesh Yadav (45), members of a Nashik-based family, died in the accident while three others were injured, according to the PTI.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Nashik city, he said, adding that probe was on.

Mumbai Coastal Road witnesses its first accident

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the newly-inaugurated Mumbai Coastal Road recorded its first-ever accident on Thursday afternoon, the PTI reported.

The accident was reported after a speeding car hit the wall of a tunnel. Nobody was hurt in the incident, the officials said.

The accident took place around 2.30 pm in the south-bound tunnel near its Marine Drive exit, police said, according to the PTI.

A car hit the wall and spun around, and a moment later another car dashed it, said an official.

The accident affected traffic on the Mumbai Coastal Road for some time, he said, the news agency reported on Thursday.

The Mumbai Traffic Police as well as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials rushed to the spot and the first car, which had suffered considerable damage, was towed away.

The first phase of Coastal Road which links Worli in central Mumbai with Marine Lines in south Mumbai was inaugurated on March 11.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!