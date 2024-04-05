Maharashtra: Man thrashed for giving money in Thane; cops register FIR

The Thane Police in Maharashtra on Friday registered a case against two individuals for allegedly thrashing a carpenter after he gave money to two kids to buy savouries, an official said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra on Friday registered a case against two individuals for allegedly thrashing a carpenter after he gave money to two kids to buy savouries, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident took place on Thursday when the 25-year-old complainant was on his way to a dargah in the Bhiwandi area.

Two children approached the complainant and asked him for money to buy savouries, the official said, as per the PTI.

However, when the carpenter obliged, two men got into an argument with him, demanding to know why he had given money to the children.

The duo, later identified as Ameer Qureshi and Arif Qureshi, left the spot only to meet him a little further down. They allegedly beat him with a wooden stick and belt, leaving him injured.

The man is being treated in a local hospital, the official said, adding that the Bhoiwada police in the area have booked Ameer and Arif for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under the Indian Penal Code.

Peon held for sexual assault on 7-year-old girl on school premises

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a peon of a school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl on the premises of the educational institute in Mumbai's Santacruz area, an official said on Friday, according to the PTI.

A police official said that the peon had been allegedly sexually assaulting the child for the past few months, but the crime came to light last week when she informed her parents about it, as per the PTI.

Based on a complaint by the child's parents last week, the police registered a case against the peon. He was booked on charges of rape and sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The peon has been arrested and the matter is further being investigated, the official added.

The peon was produced before a court, which has remanded him in police custody till April 5, he added, the news agency reported on Friday.

(with PTI inputs)

