Maharashtra: Five Nigerians held in Pune cops' crackdown on drug network

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and manufacturers, Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested five Nigerians and two others in Pune and drugs with an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh were seized from them, reported news agency PTI.

The crime branch raided multiple locations around Pune and arrested Idofo Yenedu, Olamide Kayode, Kohinde Idris, Jahiti Severin, and Emmanuel Navatu, reported PTI.

The total MD consignment seizure amounted to 170 grams.

Police also arrested Irshad Khan and Iqbal Khan, who holds Nigerian citizenship, in a separate case being investigated in Kothrud, reported PTI.

"We are conducting operations in order to rid the city of the drug menace. Police have identified peddlers in the drug supply chain. Search operations are underway against those nationals from Nigeria who are residing at different locations around the city," said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, reported PTI.

He said the operations conducted by the crime branch involved about 150 police officers.

According to the police, 11 other Nigerians were also detained, who were found staying here illegally.

"Subsequently, drug consignments were discovered at five locations, leading to the arrest of five Nigerians. Additionally, 11 Nigerians lacking valid documents, including passports and proper visas, were identified. Each case was individually assessed, resulting in their initiation for deportation," he added, reported PTI.

According to Kumar, police concentrated in areas under the limits of the Kondhwa police station.

The five Nigerians found in possession of drugs are being charged under the NDPS Act and the Passport Act, he added.

Earlier on March 19, Mumbai Customs Zone-I incinerated 31.948 Kgs of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, etc., valued at Rs 265 crores.

"Mumbai Customs Zone-I remains steadfast in its commitment to strict law enforcement against drug trafficking. Today, 31.948 kg of NDPS (heroin, cocaine, marijuana, etc) valued at approx 265 crores is incinerated. This is the 3rd such incineration in this financial year, 1st on July 19, 2023, of 128.47 kgs valued at approx 865 crores rupees and 2nd on December 13, 2023, of 54.85 kgs valued at approx 410 crores. Thus, a total of 215.268 kgs valued at approx 1540 crore rupees has been incinerated this financial year," Mumbai Customs said on X.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)