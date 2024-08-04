The Latur Police has registered a case against five persons, including the lodge owner, manager and an agent

The Latur Police in Maharashtra have arrested four persons for their alleged role in a prostitution racket and rescued five women from a lodge in the district, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, while working on a tip, the anti-human trafficking unit of the police on Friday raided Pankaj lodge on the outskirts of Latur city and rescued five women who were allegedly being sexually exploited, the official said.

The Latur Police also registered a case against five persons, including the lodge owner, manager and an agent, and arrested four of them, said assistant inspector Dayanand Patil, as per the PTI.

He added that the raid was carried out under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police Somay Munde and Additional SP Dr Ajay Deore, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Navi Mumbai lodge manager, waiter held for operating sex racket

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, a Navi Mumbai lodge manager and waiter of a lodge in Nerul in Navi Mumbai were arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket, a police official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The lodge was raided on Friday night on a tip off, which was confirmed through a decoy operation, Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade said, reported PTI.

"Seven women hailing from West Bengal and Assam states as well as Bangladesh were rescued. Navi Mumbai lodge manager Avtarsingh Mistry, waiter Kishore Yadav were arrested, while its owner Jay Ramesh Sharma WAS booked under BNS and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act," he added, reported PTI.

In another case, a medical shop owner was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.27 crore by a Navi Mumbai-based doctor couple, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the NRI police station on Saturday against Dr Dhaval Khanayalal Derashri and his wife, Dr Lata Derashri, and one Khanayalal Derashri, an official said, reported PTI.

The complainant has alleged that the accused, who owned a hospital in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai, offered him a pharmacy at their establishment in 2013 and took Rs 49 lakh from him, he said, reported PTI.

The couple also purchased medicines worth Rs 48 lakh and never paid him, and they allegedly borrowed Rs 30 lakh and failed to return the sum, the official said.

The matter is being investigated and no arrests have been made so far, he added.

(with PTI inputs)