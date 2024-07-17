Maharashtra: School lab assistant held for accepting Rs 400 bribe in Latur district

The ACB reportedly laid a trap and nabbed the lab assistant on Tuesday while accepting the bribe

A laboratory assistant from a school in Latur district in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 400 from a woman who needed her sister's school leaving certificate, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

The woman had sought her sister's school leaving certificate to help her avail of the benefit under the government's ''Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, which provides those eligible with a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.

According to the PTI report, after the 45-year-old accused, who was also engaged in office work, demanded Rs 400 to get the certificate issued, the woman complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the official said.

The ACB reportedly laid a trap and nabbed the lab assistant on Tuesday while accepting the bribe, the official said. On ACB's complaint, the Deoni police have registered against the accused, he added.

FIR against Thane police havaldar for demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said a case has been registered against a 40-year-old Thane police havaldar for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh from a person seeking a favour in a case in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The person had made a complaint against his friend's brother-in-law.

The Thane police havaldar, attached to the MFC police station in Kalyan town, allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh from the person for not including his friend's name in the complaint, ACB inspector Vijay Kawle said in a release, reported PTI.

After negotiations, the accused brought down the demand to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The aggrieved person lodged a complaint with the ACB, following which an FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a senior inspector of the Mumbai police was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a man to recover money he invested in a credit society, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The ACB on Monday laid a trap and caught Deepak Waman Bagul (56) of Tilak Nagar police station, an official told PTI.

Bagul had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to help him recover money he had invested in a credit society, he said, reported PTI.

The complainant had invested Rs 27.50 lakh in the credit society run by a woman, the official said.

The woman owed him Rs 17.50 lakh, but instead of paying the dues, she approached the police with a complaint against him at Tilak Nagar police station, he said, reported PTI.

The accused official, who was caught taking Rs 35,000, has admitted that he demanded the bribe, the official said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a probe is underway, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)