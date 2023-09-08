Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Four dead as car collides with bus in Nashik

Maharashtra: Four dead as car collides with bus in Nashik

Updated on: 08 September,2023 10:17 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The accident took place on a turn on Nashik-Valsad road near Karanjali village in Peth taluka, an official said

Maharashtra: Four dead as car collides with bus in Nashik

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Four dead as car collides with bus in Nashik
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. The incident took place on a turn on Nashik-Valsad road
  2. The MSRTC bus was on its way to Pune
  3. Two passengers of the car died on the spot

Four persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in north Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday afternoon, police said.


The incident took place on a turn on Nashik-Valsad road near Karanjali village in Peth taluka of the district around 4 pm.


The MSRTC bus was on its way to Pune from Peth whereas the car (registration number GJ-06/FC-3331) was heading for Surat in Gujarat from Nashik, said a police official.


Two passengers of the car died on the spot and two others died at the district hospital here, he said, adding that their identity was yet to be ascertained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
nashik maharashtra India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK