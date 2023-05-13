Maharashtra: Four held for assaulting six minors in Latur

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 May,2023 02:03 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

The incident took place at Udgir last month and the arrests were made on the complaint of one of the boys

Representative Image

Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have arrested four men for allegedly assaulting five boys and a girl, all aged between 16 and 17 years, an official said.


The incident took place at Udgir last month and the arrests were made on the complaint of one of the boys, he said.



While a group of people, including two former corporators, have alleged that the police have implicated the accused in a false case, the Vishva Hindu Parishad gave a memorandum to the district collector on May 11, demanding action against the alleged assaulters. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

