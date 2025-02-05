The child was rescued from the clutches of the kidnappers, a senior official said

Four people were arrested by the police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra for allegedly kidnapping a builder's son and demanding Rs 2 crore as ransom, the police officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the police, the officials arrested four persons after the 7-year-old son of a builder was kidnapped in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and a Rs 2-crore ransom was demanded.

The child has been rescued from the clutches of the kidnappers, a senior official told PTI.

The boy, who lives with his family in the N-4 area of the city. He was allegedly kidnapped around 9 pm on Tuesday.

Footage from CCTV cameras showed some people arriving in a black car and bundling the child into the vehicle when he was riding a bicycle near his home, the official said, as per the PTI.

The boy's father subsequently received a call demanding Rs 2 crore for his son's release.

"After being alerted by the builder, police moved quickly and rescued the child. We have also nabbed four people in connection with the case," the senior official said, according to the PTI.

Woman arrested for kidnapping 3-year-old girl in Worli

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, the Worli police arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping a 3-year-old girl on January 29. The child was rescued and safely reunited with her parents within three hours of the incident.

According to the police, the child was playing in the courtyard of her residence in Worli’s Prem Nagar area when an unknown woman allegedly approached her. The woman reportedly lured the young girl with the promise of chocolate. However, when the child failed to return home, her mother immediately contacted the authorities and filed a complaint.

A police officer said, “Based on the mother’s statement, an FIR was registered. The girl was kidnapped from the Prem Nagar area in Worli.”

Following the complaint, the Worli police, led by Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Katkar, formed multiple teams to track down the suspect. In their investigation, they reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which provided key clues in identifying the accused.

“After analysing the CCTV footage, we were able to identify the woman and apprehend her,” the officer added.

(with PTI inputs)