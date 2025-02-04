One person has been arrested, and a minor has been detained for the attack on board the Chennai-Jodhpur Express on Sunday evening, an official said

A man was killed, and another sustained injuries when a group of people attacked them following a dispute about a seat on an express train at Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

One person has been arrested, and a minor has been detained for the attack on board the Chennai-Jodhpur Express on Sunday evening, an official said.

He said the victims, Sumer Singh and Parbat Parihar (40), boarded the train from Chennai and were travelling to their hometown in Jodhpur. When the train reached Bhusawal station, the duo entered an argument with one of the passengers over a seat, and the latter called some of his friends to Nandurbar station, the official said, according to the PTI.

Once the train arrived at Nandurbar, the friends of the passenger attacked the duo with sharp weapons, injuring them, he said.

The official said railway staff reached the spot, but the attackers managed to flee by then.

The injured men were admitted to the district hospital, whereas 26-year-old Singh died in the early hours on Monday, he said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

Two employees of Saibaba Temple Trust killed, another person injured in robbery bids in Shirdi

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the two employees of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust were stabbed to death, and another person was injured in separate robbery bids in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The police have apprehended Kiran Nyandeo Sada Kule, a resident of Shri Ram Nagar, and are on the lookout for another accused in connection with the attacks that took place in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

He said the deceased, Subhash Sahebrao Ghode (43) and Nitin Krishna Shejul (45), were employees of the trust, which administers the famous Saibaba Temple in Shirdi.

The official said Ghode, a helper in the temple department and Shejul, a contractual employee in the security department, were stabbed to death, and Krushna Deharkar, a resident of Shrikrushna Nagar, sustained injuries in the separate attacks by the same accused.

The three attacks took place in the span of one hour, he said.

The official said robbery was the only motive for the attacks, and there are multiple cases registered against Kule and the other accused.

