Four persons were killed when their car collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Beed district in the wee hours of Sunday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred at around 1 am on the Ambejogai-Latur road in Beed district, an official said.

According to the PTI, the victims were travelling to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Jagalpur in Latur district of Maharashtra, he said.

The official said that the car collided with a container truck amid heavy rains and got stuck under the heavy vehicle.

All four occupants of the car died on the spot, and a team from Bardapur police station shifted the bodies to a government hospital in Ambejogai, he said.

According to police, poor visibility due to heavy rains may have caused the accident, however, further investigations were underway, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Soldier killed, 6 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Kathua

Meanwhile, in an another incident, an Army jawan was reportedly killed and six others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Saturday, as per the PTI.

The accident took place near Sukrala Devi temple on Machedi-Billawar road on Friday when the troops were on patrol in the remote area, they said.

The rescuers, including locals, rushed to the scene and took the seven injured soldiers to a hospital where one of them Sepoy Ramkishor was declared brought dead, the officials said, the PTI reported on Saturday.

According to the news agency, the Rising Star Corps of the Army held a wreath-laying ceremony and paid tributes to the deceased soldier.

"Rising Star Corps deeply regrets the unfortunate and untimely demise of braveheart Sep Ramkishor, while on operational duty. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family & is committed to their support," it said in a post on X.

BSF troopers accident: Rescue effort by locals in Budgam commendable, says J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain Saturday hailed the rescue efforts by locals in Budgam where a bus carrying BSF personnel on election duty fell into a gorge, leaving three dead and 33 injured.

Swain, the Director General of Police (DGP) of J-K, visited Brell village of Waterhail in central Kashmir's Budgam district where the accident took place on Friday.

The DGP announced cash rewards and commendation medal for locals involved in the rescue effort. "The way locals of Brell village came out to rescue the injured is commendable. I heard women also came out to help the injured," the DGP told reporters.

He said all the injured are being treated and their condition is stable.

The DGP also said that a SPO recruitment drive will also be conducted in the village.

Asked about security measures for the second phase of polls to be held on September 25, he said "detailed arrangements" have been put in place.

(with PTI inputs)