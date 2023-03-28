Breaking News
Maharashtra: Four killed in collision between two motorcycles and pickup truck

Updated on: 28 March,2023 11:41 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The incident occurred near Alegaon village in Junnar tehsil, around 90 km from Pune city, on Monday night

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Four people, including two children, were killed and three others injured in the collision between a pickup truck and two motorcycles in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.


The incident occurred near Alegaon village in Junnar tehsil, around 90 km from Pune city, on Monday night.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Taking the Samruddhi highway? Be careful, warn motorists


"A pick-up truck coming from the opposite direction hit two motorcycles going in the direction of Ahmednagar near Alegaon. In the collision, four people riding the motorcycles including a man, a woman, and two children aged six and two years, respectively, were killed," a police officer said.

Three injured persons are hospitalised, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

