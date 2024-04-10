Maharashtra: Four teenagers attempt to kidnap boy while shooting prank video in Nagpur, land in cops net

Shooting a prank video of kidnapping a boy for social media, four teenagers were detained by the police in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Shooting a prank video of kidnapping a boy for social media cost dearly to four teenagers, all students, as they were detained by the police for their bid in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on Monday morning, he said.

The four students - two of whom appeared for Class 12 examination recently and two others preparing for NEET exam, were booked for trying to kidnap the Class 11 boy. They were detained and later released with a warning, the official of Pratap Nagar police station said, according to the PTI.

The 17-year-old victim hails from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra and is currently residing in a rented accommodation in Nagpur with his friend and preparing for the JEE exam for the past one year, the police said, as per the PTI.

At around 6.45 am on Monday, the boy along with his two friends were walking towards their classes when a white car came from behind in Pratap Nagar area. Three young boys got down and forced the boy to get inside the vehicle despite his resistance, the official said, the news agency reported.

However, alarmed by the presence of his friends, the teenagers fled from the scene in the car. Shocked by the incident, the boy reported it to his teacher, who immediately took him to the local police station to lodge a complaint, he added.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping), 511 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 34 (common intention), and launched a probe, the said.

After examining the CCTV footage, the police identified one of the teenager and detained him. Based on the information provided by him, the police also detained his accomplices (all aged 18), the police official said, the news agency reported.

During their interrogation, the four teenagers told the police that they were trying to shoot a prank video for social media. After the revelation, their parents were called to the police station, who were shocked to know about their acts. The police also found that the driver of the vehicle also reportedly did not have a licence to drive the car, he said, according to the PTI.

The parents requested the police to show leniency and the teenagers assured the police that they would refrain from such acts in the future. After that, the police released them with a warning notice, the official said, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)

