Maharashtra: Fraudster dupes senior citizen of Rs 4 lakh by pretending to be customer care executive

Surendra Borha, a resident of Rana Pratap Nagar, mistakenly paid Rs 2,500 instead of Rs 1,200 for the medicines he had ordered online

A fraudster posing as an executive of the mobile payment service Google Pay allegedly cheated a 65-year-old man of Rs 4 lakh in Nagpur, city police told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Surendra Borha, a resident of Rana Pratap Nagar, mistakenly paid Rs 2,500 instead of Rs 1,200 for the medicines he had ordered online, an official told PTI.

Realizing the error, he searched online for the Google Pay customer service number.

On June 10, he received a call from an individual claiming to be an executive of Google Pay customer service, reported PTI.

Believing him, Borha shared his bank details as instructed and downloaded the AnyDesk app on his mobile phone.

To his horror, he found that Rs 4 lakh had been transferred from his account to a stranger's account without his authorisation.

Cyber police has registered a case and further probe is on, the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man allegedly killed his neighbour following an argument, covered his body in a bedsheet and concealed it in the victim's house in the Dharavi area of central Mumbai, police told PTI on Monday.

The accused, James Paul Kanaran, who worked as a food delivery agent, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official from the Shahu Nagar police station told PTI.

The murder came to light on Sunday when some people in the neighbourhood went to collect maintenance charges from the victim's house and noticed a foul smell emanating from his home, he said.

The police were subsequently informed and the victim's decomposed body was found covered in a bedsheet in his own house, he said.

A probe revealed the victim had invited the accused for a drink in his house on Friday night and the latter allegedly attacked him following an argument, killing him on the spot, the official told PTI.

The accused roamed around casually in the neighbourhood after the crime and was nabbed after the police laid a trap, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)