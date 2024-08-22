Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Girl among four minors booked for sexual abuse of female friend in Pune

Maharashtra: Girl among four minors booked for sexual abuse of female friend in Pune

Updated on: 22 August,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Pune
Agencies |

Top

13-year-old victim was assaulted twice by her friends

Maharashtra: Girl among four minors booked for sexual abuse of female friend in Pune

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Girl among four minors booked for sexual abuse of female friend in Pune
x
00:00

The Pune police on Wednesday booked four minors, including a girl, for allegedly sexually abusing their 13-year-old female friend and detained two of them, a police officer said. Police said the minors and the teenager are mutual friends and the girl was subjected to sexual abuse by the juveniles twice.


“In the first incident, one of the male juveniles, despite knowing that the victim was minor, allegedly established forceful relations,” said a police officer. In the second incident, the accused girl took her female friend to the house of one of the boys where a second minor allegedly sexually abused her, while the third juvenile recorded the assault on his phone, the officer said.



The Police on Wednesday registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitasections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. Two of the three accused boys were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, he added.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news pune maharashtra india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK