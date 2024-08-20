Among the two arrested is the father of one of the two minors who were in the car when the 17-year-old driver rammed his racing Porsche into two IT workers on a two-wheeler in Kalyani Nagar on May 19.

Representative image

Listen to this article Pune car crash: Two held for swapping blood samples of minors accompanying teen accused x 00:00

Police have arrested two people for allegedly switching blood samples of minors who were present along with the teenage accused during the Pune car crash case, a top official said on Tuesday. Among the two arrested is the father of one of the two minors who were in the car when the 17-year-old driver rammed his racing Porsche into two IT workers on a two-wheeler in Kalyani Nagar on May 19, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the news agency report, with the recent arrests, the total number of people held in connection with the Pune car crash case has risen to nine.

"The blood samples of two minors who were with the juvenile accused in the car (at the time of the Pune car crash) were swapped with those of these two (arrested) persons, who included the father of one of the minors," the police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, said.

The two men were taken before a local court on Tuesday and have been remanded to police custody until August 26.

On May 19, a high-end Porsche driven by a minor who was apparently under the influence of alcohol collided with two IT workers, including a woman, and killed them.

The young accused's father is a well-known builder. His parents, two doctors--Dr Ajay Taware, former Head of Forensic Medicine and Dr Shrihari Halnor--and a hospital employee--Atul Ghatkambe had already been arrested for allegedly swapping the teen's blood samples with those of his mother when he was taken for a medical examination following the incident.

Two other accused, Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, who acted as go-betweens for the father and the doctors to execute cash transactions for the sample swap, were already apprehended.

The police recently filed a 900-page charge sheet against seven people who were earlier arrested in connection with the Pune car crash.

Pune car crash: Minor completes court-mandated driving program

The minor accused has completed a 15-day safe driving course ordered by a court, a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official said on Sunday. "The juvenile accused completed the safe driving programme with the RTO. With respect to the guidelines of the court, the operation was kept discreet as it could have led to issue of privacy of the juvenile," a top RTO official told PTI.

With PTI inputs