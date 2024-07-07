Additional sessions judge N D Khose on Saturday found the accused, 25-year-old Shubham alias Balu Santosh Dongre, guilty of charges of murder

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Gondia court sentences man to life imprisonment for uncle's murder x 00:00

A Gondia court in Maharashtra has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his uncle over a petty dispute, reported the PTI.

Additional sessions judge N D Khose on Saturday found the accused, 25-year-old Shubham alias Balu Santosh Dongre, guilty of charges of murder, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the case details, the accused had an altercation with his uncle, Sunil Gopichand Dongre, during a party at his house in Khatiya village on March 3, 2021.

Dongre attacked his uncle with a sharp weapon and killed him, according to the PTI.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and CrPC.

Three people get life imprisonment for killing Palghar man

A Thane court in Maharashtra has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2016 and robbing his jewellery, saying the motive behind the offence is "very dangerous" and gives a wrong message to the society, reported the PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge Vasudha L Bhosale, in her order on Saturday, also imposed a fine of Rs 7,500 on each of the accused.

While one of the convicts, Kamlesh Rajdev Sahani (35), hailed from Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, the two others, Rupesh Rambhu Sah (34) and Mantu Ramadhar Patel, were from Bihar, the PTI reported on Sunday.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Varsha R Chandane told the court that on the intervening night of November 22 and 23, 2016, the accused waylaid the 23-year-old victim, Shivshankar alias Niku Shivprasad Chaurasiya, in Vasai and stoned him to death, as per the PTI.

They decamped with the gold jewellery he was wearing.

The victim's face was badly smashed to destroy the evidence, the prosecution told the court.

The three were booked on charges of murder, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, and destruction of evidence.

The judge said the accused committed the offence in a "very brutal way" against the deceased, who was a very young person and the only child to his parents.

This is a loss that cannot be compensated and Niku was killed by the accused only for stealing his jewellery, the court said.

"The motive behind the offence is very dangerous for society, giving a wrong message to the society, hence, the accused need to be convicted without showing any leniency," it said.

The judge noted the prosecution had proved all the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt for which they need to be convicted and sentenced.

APP Chandane said 23 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial to prove the case against the accused.

(with PTI inputs)