Maharashtra: Gondia court sentences man to life imprisonment for uncle's murder

Updated on: 07 July,2024 06:16 PM IST  |  Gondia
mid-day online correspondent |

Additional sessions judge N D Khose on Saturday found the accused,  25-year-old Shubham alias Balu Santosh Dongre, guilty of charges of murder

Maharashtra: Gondia court sentences man to life imprisonment for uncle's murder

Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra: Gondia court sentences man to life imprisonment for uncle's murder
A Gondia court in Maharashtra has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his uncle over a petty dispute, reported the PTI.


Additional sessions judge N D Khose on Saturday found the accused,  25-year-old Shubham alias Balu Santosh Dongre, guilty of charges of murder, as per the PTI.


As per the case details, the accused had an altercation with his uncle, Sunil Gopichand Dongre, during a party at his house in Khatiya village on March 3, 2021.
Dongre attacked his uncle with a sharp weapon and killed him, according to the PTI.


A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and CrPC.

(with PTI inputs)

