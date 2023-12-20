Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5/litre subsidy for milk producers

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre for milk producers which will be implemented for the next two months

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre for milk producers which will be implemented for the next two months, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the state animal husbandry and dairy development minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil made this announcement in the legislative assembly.

The government has decided to give a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers who supply it to cooperative dairies. This decision will remain effective for the first two months of the next year, he said.

"Once (the amount calculated on) Rs 29 per litre milk price is deposited in the bank accounts of milk producers, the government will transfer the subsidy amount to the same accounts," the minister added, as per the PTI.

Currently, dairies procure milk at Rs 29 per litre.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Labour Minister Suresh Khade on Wednesday said one family member of each of the nine persons who died in a blast at the Solar Industries factory in Nagpur will be given a job by the company, according to the PTI.

The family members of eight victims will also be given pension, while the family of another deceased will be given compensation as per rules, Khade said in the state legislative council.

The kin of the victims will also be provided assistance from a central government fund, he said.

The company will bear the cost of education of the victims' children, the minister said.

An inquiry was on into the incident, he added.

Nine persons were killed in a massive blast at the explosives manufacturing factory in Chakdoh area on Sunday.

On Monday, Opposition in Maharashtra on Monday alleged safety lapses at Nagpur company following a blast that claimed nine lives a day before, reported the PTI.

The Opposition alleged that there were lapses in ensuring the safety of workers and demanded action against Industrial Safety Department officials following the Nagpur factory blast, as per the PTI.

Raising the issue in the Legislative Council, they also said workers at the factory have been exploited for long and not paid minimum wages as per norms.

A Congress MLC said that the similar incidents had happened in the company in the past while opposition leader Ambadas Danve (Shiv Sena-UBT) said mandatory safety drills were not conducted, according to the PTI.

Ambadas Danve demanded a report from the Nagpur district collector to fix accountability and demanded action against officials concerned from the Industrial Safety Department.

As many as nine people were killed and three others seriously injured in a massive blast at the explosives manufacturing factory in Chakdoh in Nagpur district on Sunday.

Congress MLC Shashikant Shinde moved a point of information in the legislative council where he spoke about the safety record of the factory, the news agency reported on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)

