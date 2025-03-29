The decision has been taken to reduce the impact of heat waves. Also, various organisations had requested that classes be held during morning hours, said the order issued by the primary and secondary education department on Friday

Institutes have to provide cool water to students and encourage them to consume seasonal fruits and vegetables, an order by the education dept stated. Representational pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt asks schools to hold classes between 7 am and 11.15 am amid heatwave x 00:00

Amid rising temperatures, the Maharashtra government has directed all schools in the state to hold classes between 7 am and 11.15 am, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an order dated March 28, the primary and secondary education department stated that all schools, regardless of medium and management, must adhere to this directive.

The decision aims to reduce the impact of heat waves. Several organisations had also requested the government to hold classes during the cooler morning hours, the order further said.

"Against this background, necessary instructions have been issued to bring uniformity in school schedules across all schools in the state," stated the notification.

According to PTI, the order mentioned that classes will be held at all primary and secondary schools across Maharashtra between 7 am and 11.15 am. Students should be instructed on protecting themselves from heat wave, and classes should not be conducted in the open, read the notification.

The department has also directed schools to ensure that fans in classrooms are in good working condition. Institutes have to provide cool water to students and encourage them to consume seasonal fruits and vegetables, the order further said.

IMD issues heatwave warning for six districts in Odisha for Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for six districts in Odisha for Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

According to IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre, the day temperature will rise by two to three degrees Celsius in two days, after which it is expected to drop.

The weather bureau has issued a 'yellow warning (be aware)' for Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Angul districts for Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are also expected to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.

On Saturday, 13 places in Odisha recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with Sambalpur being the hottest at 42 degrees Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda (41.8 degrees Celsius), Hirakud (41.7 degrees Celsius), Boudh and Talcher (41.2 degrees Celsius), Angul (41.1 degrees Celsius), Bhawanipatna and Titlagarh (41 degrees Celsius).

The other places that recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees include Bolangir (40.8 degrees Celsius), Malkangiri and Sundargarh (40.2 degrees Celsius), Sonepur (40.5 degrees Celsius), and Paralakhemundi (40.8 degrees Celsius).

(With PTI inputs)