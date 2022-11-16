×
Updated on: 16 November,2022 07:15 PM IST  |  Washim
PTI |

Maharashtra: Govt can't explain away inflation by pointing to situation in US, says Congress

Representational Pic


The Congress on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government can not point to the situation in the US and other countries to explain away the inflation in India.


Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said at a press conference that some people in the government claim that countries like the United States are also reeling under inflation.



"The purchasing power parity of US is 15 times higher. In India, incomes have shrunk," she said.


Inflation in the US was caused by the financial assistance provided by the government to the citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shrinate added.

"In India, our government earned Rs 27 lakh crore from excise duty on petrol and diesel," the Congress leader claimed.

"One can not understand the difficulties faced by people due to unemployment and inflation by sitting in Delhi," she added.

Retail inflation in India fell to 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in September.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

