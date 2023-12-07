Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday alleged that the government was not keen to face questions concerning farmers

Nana Patole. File Pic

Maharashtra govt not keen to face questions concerning farmers: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday alleged that the government was not keen to face questions concerning farmers after an adjournment motion by his party colleague and leader of opposition in assembly Vijay Wadettiwar was rejected. An adjournment motion is moved to discuss a definite matter of urgent public importance, reported the PTI.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur district of Maharashtra after the adjournment of the House on the first day of the Winter Session, Nana Patole said that had the government been serious about issues tied to farmers, then it would have allowed the adjournment motion moved by Vijay Wadettiwar, as per the PTI.

The farmers had high hopes from the session's first day, he said.

The Congress leader said that the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra is ready to discuss issues related to Vidarbha but has no time to look into matters about farmers in the region.

Accusing the government of arriving in Nagpur for 'tourism' he said this session will have only 5 days in a 'real sense'.

The Winter Session, which started on Thursday, is scheduled to end on December 20.

Nana Patole said the government should spell out clearly whether it wants to help the farmers or just make announcements.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition protested at the Vidhan Bhavan demanding farm loan waiver, bonus on paddy crop and higher minimum support prices (MSP) for cotton and soybean. It said farmers have been badly hit by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday had slammed the Opposition for skipping the customary tea party ahead of the session saying it did not raise any issue related to the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

Meanwhile, the Opposition forgot that the issues of Vidarbha and Marathwada are discussed prominently during the winter session, but there was no mention of issues of these regions in the letter sent by Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and others declining the tea-party invitation, Fadnavis said on Wednesday, as per the PTI.

The letter spoke about rising debt of the state, but the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Maharashtra was Rs 16 lakh crore in 2013-14 and today it stands at Rs 35 lakh crore, he noted.

(with PTI inputs)

