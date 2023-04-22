Maharashtra: High tide to affect 125 villages in Raigad during monsoon

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 April,2023 01:54 PM IST  |  Alibaug
PTI |

Top

At least 125 villages in Maharashtra's Raigad district will be affected by high tide in the upcoming monsoon season, an official from the administration said on Saturday.


As per a survey and information provided by the Maharashtra Maritime Board, 53 villages situated along the coast and 72 near the creeks in the district will be affected by high tide on 25 days during monsoon, the official said.



The district weather department had earlier identified 25 days for high tides. Heavy rains coupled with high tide may cause a flood-like situation in some of these villages, he said.


A study is underway and the district administration is gathering information to implement safety measures in case of emergencies, the official said.

The weather department has forecast tidal waves above 4.5 metres on various days between June and September end, he said.

At least 19 villages in Shrivardhan, 16 in Alibag, nine in Murud, five in Panvel and four in Uran among other areas may be affected due to high tide, the official added.

