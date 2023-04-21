Breaking News
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 993 new cases, 5 deaths
Mumbai: Eight more services on Metro Lines 2A and 7 from Monday
Man who shot woman in Saket Court complex arrested: Delhi Police
IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year
Supreme Court grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra train burning case
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Pune jumbo COVID centre Four of firm booked for irregularities

Pune jumbo COVID centre: Four of firm booked for irregularities

Updated on: 21 April,2023 10:33 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The case was registered against Sujit Patkar of Lifeline Hospital Management Services and three partners identified as Hemant Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Salunkhe on the complaint of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, he said

Pune jumbo COVID centre: Four of firm booked for irregularities

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
Pune jumbo COVID centre: Four of firm booked for irregularities
x
00:00

A case has been registered against four persons connected to a firm for allegedly obtaining through fraudulent means a contract to run a COVID jumbo hospital in Pune, a police official said on Friday.


The case was registered against Sujit Patkar of Lifeline Hospital Management Services and three partners identified as Hemant Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Salunkhe on the complaint of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, he said.



Incidentally, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint with PMRDA and police alleging irregularities on the part of the firm.


Also Read: Mumbai reports 22 new measles cases and zero death

"A case has been registered for cheating and other offences. The partners of the firm are accused of submitting fraudulent documents to obtain the contract," the senior police official said.

Tweeting on the development, Somaiya claimed the contract for the Shivaji Nagar Pune Jumbo COVID Centre was obtained by the firm through fraud.

Somaiya alleged three COVID patients died at the centre and several suffered permanent losses.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india national news pune India news Covid 19 maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK