A total of 74 cases of students using unfair means were reported across state during the Maharashtra HSC exams held on February 17, 2025, the officials said on Monday.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released the data following the morning session examination for Physics and Logic subjects.

According to the board’s report, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the highest number of cases at 57, followed by Pune with 7 cases.

Other divisions that reported malpractice cases include Nagpur (2), Mumbai (2), Amravati (3), Nashik (4), and Latur (4). However, Kolhapur and Konkan divisions did not report any cases.

Audumbar Ukirde, Deputy Director of the Education Board, stated, “Pune division reported seven cases. A detailed report on the nature of these malpractices, such as how students were caught copying, is yet to be received and will be available tomorrow.”

The board has emphasized that strict action will be taken against students found guilty of using unfair means. The board authorities have reinforced the importance of maintaining exam integrity and have deployed stringent monitoring measures to curb such incidents in upcoming exams. To prevent paper leaks, misconduct, and copying, the board implemented multiple preventive measures. However, 74 cases of malpractice were still recorded despite these efforts.

Meanwhile, several students reported that the Physics paper was tough and lengthy.