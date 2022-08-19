Maharashtra: Journalist arrested for killing lover, hacking her body

Recently she had left her family and was living in a rented house in Hudco area here where Lakhe used to visit her, said an official

Representational images

A 35-year-old journalist has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district for allegedly killing a married woman with whom he was in a relationship and hacking her body to destroy evidence.

The victim woman, who was 24 years old and had a three-year-old child, was resident of Shiur in the district.

She allegedly had an affair with Saurabh Lakhe (35) who worked as a freelance reporter, police said.

Also read: 12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding

Recently she had left her family and was living in a rented house in Hudco area here where Lakhe used to visit her, said an official.

Fed up with her demand that they get married, he allegedly strangled her on August 15 and hacked her body into pieces, said the official.



On Wednesday, when he was taking away remaining body parts, the house owner saw him and alerted police who arrested Lakhe on the way to Shiur.

Further probe is on, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal