Maharashtra: Judge grievously injured in road accident in Kolhapur

Judge RN Ambatkar was out on an evening walk along Yadrav-Jambhali road in Shirol on Tuesday when the incident took place

A 54-year-old district judge suffered grievous injuries after he was hit by a two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, a police official said on Thursday.

Judge RN Ambatkar was out on an evening walk along Yadrav-Jambhali road in Shirol on Tuesday when the incident took place , he said.

"He received injuries to the head and is in the ICU. He underwent a surgery on Wednesday," Assistant Inspector Abhijit Patil of Shahpur police station said.

Doctors treating him said he was on ventilator support.

Two-wheeler rider Anil Jadhav, who also suffered injuries in the incident, was booked under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, API Patil said.

