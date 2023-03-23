Breaking News
Maharashtra: Judge grievously injured in road accident in Kolhapur

Updated on: 23 March,2023 01:39 PM IST  |  Kolhapur
PTI |

Judge RN Ambatkar was out on an evening walk along Yadrav-Jambhali road in Shirol on Tuesday when the incident took place

Representative Image


A 54-year-old district judge suffered grievous injuries after he was hit by a two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, a police official said on Thursday.


Judge RN Ambatkar was out on an evening walk along Yadrav-Jambhali road in Shirol on Tuesday when the incident took place , he said.



"He received injuries to the head and is in the ICU. He underwent a surgery on Wednesday," Assistant Inspector Abhijit Patil of Shahpur police station said.

Doctors treating him said he was on ventilator support.

Two-wheeler rider Anil Jadhav, who also suffered injuries in the incident, was booked under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, API Patil said. 

