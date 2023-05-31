Breaking News
Maharashtra: Last rites of Congress MP Dhanorkar conducted in his home district

Updated on: 31 May,2023 08:19 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI |

Dhanorkar, the sole Congress MP from Maharashtra who represented Chandrapur constituency, died early Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Gurgaon where he had been admitted following complications after a surgery to remove kidney stones

Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar. File Pic

The last rites of Congress MP Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar were conducted with state honours in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday.


Dhanorkar, the sole Congress MP from Maharashtra who represented Chandrapur constituency, died early Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Gurgaon where he had been admitted following complications after a surgery to remove kidney stones.


The 47-year-old legislator was cremated in Warora town in the presence of thousands of people after a funeral procession.


Dhanorkar's eldest son Manas lit the funeral pyre.

Collector Vinay Gowda offered a floral wreath on behalf of the state government.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, party leaders Mukul Wasnik, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Yashomati Thakur, Sunil Kedar, Vijay Wadettiwar, Shiv Sena

MP Vinayak Raut and BJP leader and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar were present, among others.

