Breaking News
The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder
Mumbai: Now, BMC issues show-case notice to Sun Beach Resort
Open defecation: A common sight on Mumbai University's Kalina campus
Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar
Is Mumbai Regional Congress Committee getting a new chief?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Latur civic body cracks whip on property tax defaulters

Maharashtra: Latur civic body cracks whip on property tax defaulters

Updated on: 21 March,2023 11:55 AM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

The civic body has warned seizure of property of defaulters if they fail to pay the tax. On Monday, the corporation has disconnected two water connections in the Latur D zone area for not paying property tax for many years

Maharashtra: Latur civic body cracks whip on property tax defaulters

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Latur Municipal Corporation has launched a special drive to collect pending property tax from citizens which will continue till March 31.


The civic body has warned seizure of property of defaulters if they fail to pay the tax. On Monday, the corporation has disconnected two water connections in the Latur D zone area for not paying property tax for many years.



Also Read: Maha: Nine held for vandalising, robbing beer bar in Nagpur


An official said the interest is being waived by the corporation on property tax dues during the special drive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india latur maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK