Maharashtra: Latur civic body cracks whip on property tax defaulters

The civic body has warned seizure of property of defaulters if they fail to pay the tax. On Monday, the corporation has disconnected two water connections in the Latur D zone area for not paying property tax for many years

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Latur Municipal Corporation has launched a special drive to collect pending property tax from citizens which will continue till March 31.

The civic body has warned seizure of property of defaulters if they fail to pay the tax. On Monday, the corporation has disconnected two water connections in the Latur D zone area for not paying property tax for many years.

Also Read: Maha: Nine held for vandalising, robbing beer bar in Nagpur

An official said the interest is being waived by the corporation on property tax dues during the special drive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.