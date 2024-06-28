Maharashtra: Latur education society to celebrate 'birthday' of 5,000 trees

After planting 100 plants another 2,800 saplings were planted there using the Japanese Mayawaki method to create dense foliage.

An education society based in Maharashtra's Latur will reportedly celebrate the 'birthday' of about 5,000 trees planted by it on July 2. The trees were planted on a plot of barren land a few years ago, an official from the organisation said on Friday, reported PTI.

As per the NES agency report, advocate Ashish Bajpai, secretary of Shri Marwadi Rajasthan Shikshan Sanstha, said they first planted hundreds of saplings behind the Rajasthan Vidyalaya and Raja Narayanlal Lahoti English School on July 2, 2018.

Three years later, another 2,800 saplings were planted there using the Japanese Mayawaki method to create dense foliage, reported PTI.

He added that they will celebrate the 'birthday' of the trees on July 2, which has now become an annual celebration. The barren land has turned into a picturesque, lush green lung that attracts several bird species, said Bajpai.

Meanwhile, the Latur police investigating the NEET-UG paper leak case have identified Gangadhar Gunde as a common link between the other accused teachers and agents.

Officials have also discovered that Gunde was in contact with several individuals in Bihar. However, it remains unclear whether these individuals are students or agents assisting students in Bihar with the NEET-UG exam papers.

The police have registered a case based on information received from the Maharashtra ATS. During their investigation, they discovered four more NEET students' hall tickets, most of which belonged to students from Maharashtra.

Additionally, a parent who had paid the gang through a bank account last year came to the attention of the police. The accused reportedly took money from this parent, promising to assist with medical admissions, but failed to fulfill their promise.

The officials have also found that the four accused, who have been booked by the Latur police, have Gunde as their common contact. “As of now, it appears that he is the common link amongst all the other accused, including the teachers who have been arrested,” the officer said.

Gunde, who is a resident of Sangli and currently works with an automobile company in Gurgaon, was also found in touch with several people in Bihar who are suspected to be NEET-UG aspirants or the local agents involved in the leak case.

The Bihar links came during the initial probe of the Maharashtra ATS, and the officials are trying to verify them with the local police, but the case is already being taken over by the CBI.

(with inputs from PTI)