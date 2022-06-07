Maharashtra launches project for poor-performing talukas of Vidarbha

It will also enable deeper engagement with the poor community in a cluster approach to planning and implementing smart, innovative best-suited livelihood interventions

Representative Image

The government of Maharashtra has launched a year-long Human Development Index project to improve the quality of life in the poor-performing talukas of Vidarbha region.

The Human Development Commissionerate (HDC) has partnered with Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF) for the project that will run till April 30, 2023 and focus on proper monitoring and effective implementation of the existing schemes for the education and health of the HDC department, a statement said on Monday.

It will also enable deeper engagement with the poor community in a cluster approach to planning and implementing smart, innovative best-suited livelihood interventions. "The project's overall goal is to improve the Human Development Index of 25,000 poor households in the first phase - 10,000 new and 15,000 in the Tribal Development department project - residing in Yavatmal, Gadchiroli and Gondia districts of Vidarbha," the statement said.

The project would be implemented in a phased manner; the first phase would end on April 30, 2023. After its completion, a joint review will be conducted, and based on the project's outputs and outcomes, the decision will be taken for two years, which will start from May 1, 2023 and go on till April 30, 2025.

The project is expected to improve the living standards and well-being of 25,000 poor households; improve the well-being of women and adolescent girls by addressing the gender-based inequities; ensure effective implementation of the ongoing health and education schemes; and provide technical support to the HDC for the implementation of livelihood interventions, especially in agriculture, non-timber forest produce (NTFP), and natural resource management, the statement said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever